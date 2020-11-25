DOVER, Del. (AP) – Delaware officials are inviting residents to get outside on Friday as an alternative to going shopping. Officials are waiving state park and Brandywine Zoo entry fees on Black Friday as part of the nationwide #OptOutside movement.
State parks will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, with the exception of Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season.
The Brandywine Zoo and its new Madagascar Exhibit featuring rare lemurs and radiated tortoises will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required by calling and members can reserve time at the zoo online.
Visitors who are kindergarten age or older must bring face coverings with them to enter a park and wear them when they cannot maintain social distancing from other visitors.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.
