PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is reporting more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon. Health officials announced 1,246 COVID-19 cases, bringing the citywide total to 63,026.
There were also eight additional coronavirus-related deaths across the city.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Pennsylvania officials have banned the sale of alcohol from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve through 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
“The biggest day for drinking is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. I don’t like addressing that any more than anyone else does, but it’s a fact,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “When people get together in that situation it leads to an increase in the exchange of the fluids that leads to increased infection.”
Wolf also issued a stay-at-home order, urging Pennsylvanians not to leave their homes unless it’s necessary.
The state reported another 6,759 additional coronavirus cases and the statewide total has reached almost 330,000.
