CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Cherry Hill are investigating an armed robbery and attempted abduction. Take a good look at a sketch of the suspect.
On Friday, police say the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint inside the elevator of her building at Plaza Grande Apartments.
Police say the suspect then tried to force the woman into a sedan parked outside.
The woman managed to break free and got away.
Police say a similar incident occurred on Nov. 14 in the same complex, and that the suspect descriptions in both incidents are similar.
