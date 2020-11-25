ALLENTOWN (CBS) — A fire ripped through a two-story home in Allentown Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 500 block of East Hamilton Street.
The captain for public affairs said the call came in around 7:40 a.m. and immediately went to a second alarm.
It took about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
No one was hurt, but four adults and three children are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
