By CBS3 Staff
WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Warminster Township are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate a “critical incident.” Warminster Township police are asking residents in the Tall Oaks section to shelter in place.

(credit: CBS3)

All others are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say they are investigating a “critical incident” in the area.

No further details have been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

