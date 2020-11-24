WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Warminster Township are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate a “critical incident.” Warminster Township police are asking residents in the Tall Oaks section to shelter in place.
All others are being asked to avoid the area.
Police say they are investigating a “critical incident” in the area.
No further details have been released.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
