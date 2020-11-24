PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were critically wounded in a broad-daylight double shooting in Kensington. Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of D Street.
According to police, two men were walking when they were fired upon by three people inside a green Honda Accord.
A 30-year-old man was struck in the lower back and transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Episcopal Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the three people inside the Honda Accord were stopped at D Street and Allegheny Avenue and detained.
A weapon has been recovered.
No motive was given for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
