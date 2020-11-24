BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have captured a suspect who allegedly tried to assault a 61-year-old woman in Evesham Township. The incident happened on Marlton Village Drive on Nov. 8.
Marshals arrested Tasheem Keaton in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday.
Authorities say they also arrested his girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Robbins.
She is charged with hindering apprehension.
Both face extradition to Burlington County to face charges.
