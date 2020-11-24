PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police continue to search for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia. On Nov. 10, 61-year-old Saixiang Lee was struck and killed around 5:30 a.m. at Summerdale Avenue and St. Vincent Street.
Police say the striking vehicle was a 2009 Chevrolet Uplander minivan that was white or silver.
After the incident, police say the driver parked the van at Tyson and Algon Avenues and walked away, only to return about 20 minutes later and drive away.
