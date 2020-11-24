PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help after a horrible case of animal cruelty in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators are trying to figure out who left a disfigured pitbull-type dog tied to a tree in Pennypack Park.

The PSPCA’s staff named the dog Lavender and are calling her Lovie. She was found tied to a tree inside the park on Monday morning.

Due to her facial injuries, her nasal passageways are compromised and no nostrils are visible. While she can breathe through her mouth, the PSPCA vets say she may never breathe normally again.

“While there are many things we do not yet know about Lavender’s story and how she ended up abandoned in the vast woodlands of Pennypack Park seemingly left to die, we do know there is someone out there who knows this puppy,” said Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA. “We are asking those individuals to do the right thing and come forward to uncover what happened, who did this and to help us bring them to justice.”

Investigators with the PSPCA is asking anyone who recognizes her, or knows about her owner, to contact them at 866-601-7722.

