PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group of gym owners held a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. They are calling on city leaders to keep gyms open or they want financial help.

The city shut down gyms and indoor dining last Friday. So, on Tuesday morning, gym owners protested that decision outside the Municipal Services Building. That group of gym owners calls itself the Philadelphia Fitness Coalition. They hosted a free workout as a way to “exercise their rights.”

It was announced last week all gyms in Philadelphia would be closed until at least Jan. 1 because of a spike in COVID cases.

The coalition is urging city officials to designate them as an essential business for the physical and mental well-being of people. They also want to have what it calls an “open discussion with decision makers” in Philadelphia within the next two weeks or many gym owners fear they could lose their livelihoods.

“This is potentially destroying all of our small businesses in Philadelphia and changing the fitness industry as we know it,” Fit Academy owner Osayi Osunde said. “Mr. Mayor, we’ve done everything you’ve asked so far. Now, please give us a lifeline to survive.”

“When fitness centers employ effective CDC state and local approved guidelines, they’re safe and healthy places to be. Industry association’s data backs this up. Studies in both the U.S. and Europe show extremely low transmission rates in gyms and fitness studios,” Unite Fitness owner Gavin McKay said.

The Philadelphia Fitness Coalition is made up of about 30 gyms and studios.

Philadelphia city leaders are expected to have a news conference this afternoon and will take the concerns of those gym owners to city leaders.

