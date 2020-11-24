PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking to identify two men wanted in a homicide from August. Officials say the two suspects were seen in a video leaving the area of a shooting that occurred on the 2700 block of North Judson Street on Aug. 16 just before 6:30 a.m.
Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.
The first suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a thin build. He had thick braided hair, a beard and was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored track pants with white stripes on the thighs and black boots.
The second suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30, tall with a thin build. He had short dark hair and a receding hairline, a slight beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit: 215-686-3334/3335,
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door
‘Very Dangerous Situation’: Pennsylvania Banning Alcohol Sales For On-Site Consumption At Bars, Restaurants On Thanksgiving Eve In Effort To Stop COVID Surge
You must log in to post a comment.