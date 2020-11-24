MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvanians expecting to enjoy a Thanksgiving week tradition tomorrow night may be in for a shock. Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol for one night, but the change is causing confusion.

A lot of restaurants and bar owners believe the governor is crashing a Thanksgiving Eve tradition. They’re not party bars but fine-dining establishments who have been unfairly lumped in.

There’s alcohol anger and booze confusion in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says stores have been crushed with people incorrectly believing the governor ordered them to stop alcohol sales at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Again, that’s not true.

“We’ve been hearing that our stores are very, very busy,” said Shawn Kelly with the PLCB.

Meanwhile, the governor’s order prohibiting alcohol sales for Thanksgiving Eve has inspired some Media-area restaurants to think outside the box. At La Padella, they’ll pivot to a BYOB.

“We’ve gotten nothing but great feedback. People are just happy to see us continuing and to still be here,” Nick Amoroso said.

Brick and Brew, known for its long menu of crafty cocktails, says they’ll be losing a lot of money as a result of the one-night alcohol prohibition.

Marc Dent says he doesn’t get it.

“You enact these rules that don’t apply — they apply them to everybody but quite frankly, they don’t take the time to understand that there’s niche markets within the restaurant industry,” Dent said. “We’re lumped in, absolutely.”

Similar frustrations are on tap at Spasso Italian Grill, where manager Paul Maranca says he’s again forced to jump through hoops.

“To limit no alcohol sales even at a table makes no sense to me. I mean, we’re always all about safety, keeping our staff safe, our patrons safe, but we already have no bar service. Nobody can even get a drink and come up to the bar. So why limit people from getting table service?” Maranca said.

Back at the Fine Wine and Liquor store on Baltimore Pike in Media, we met Toni Lorraine Johnson with her big candy cane of vodka.

“A lot of my girlfriends, especially here in Media, we’re gonna come run and get out liquor today,” she said.

State stores will be open normal hours on Wednesday.

