PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia nonprofit aimed at helping small businesses during the pandemic is handing out more cash. The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund gave 54 childcare centers $3,000 grants on Tuesday.
The Overbrook Little Learners Center in West Philadelphia was among those who received the grant.
The nonprofit began in the early days of the pandemic to aid small businesses impacted by the lockdown.
“Pre-k and early childhood education are essential integral, indispensable for essential workers and their families,” said Jeff Bartos with the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund.
“We are greatly appreciative for all that you guys have done, the recognition granting us the grant and being here today. We are open and we look to provide childcare for parents looking to go back to school,” said Rasheda Allen with Overbrook Little Learners.
To date, the nonprofit has given out $2.2 million in grants to 751 small businesses. Their goal is to reach 1,000 small businesses by the end of the year.
