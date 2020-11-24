Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was killed in a crash in Roxborough Tuesday night. The crash happened at Hagys Mill Road and Port Royal Avenue.
Authorities say two people were inside the vehicle. One died at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
