PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after he was shot in the face in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on South 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.
According to police, the 25-year-old victim was shot in the face and arms.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
