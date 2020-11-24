DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials are investigating after a disruption to its computer network was discovered. The county says the investigation included taking certain systems offline and working with computer forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the issue.
County employees have been notified and officials are working to restore functionality of the systems.
The Bureau of Elections and the County’s Emergency Services Department was not impacted by this incident.
Both departments have separate computer networks from the County of Delaware and officials say there is no evidence that they were impacted by the disruption.
The county will provide updates as they are available.
