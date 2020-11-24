HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon. Health officials say as of 12 a.m. Nov. 24 there were another 6,669 positive coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.
There were another 81 coronavirus-related deaths across the state. The death toll now stands at 9,951.
The state currently has 3,459 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 767 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65.
On Monday, Pennsylvania issued a stay-at-home advisory. The commonwealth also announced it is barring alcohol sales for on-site consumption at bars and restaurants starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve in an effort to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.
