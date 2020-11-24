PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot while getting off the Market-Frankford Line Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues in Kensington.
Police say the girl was shot once in the left leg while getting off the train with a relative. The girl walked home and her mother drove her to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
DA: West Chester Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Beating Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Unconscious
‘Pleading With People To Do The Right Thing’: Gov. Murphy Says Next Few Months Of Pandemic Will Be Brutal For NJ
One Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Car Plows Into Back Of Parked Tractor-Trailer In North Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.