CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot while getting off the Market-Frankford Line Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues in Kensington.

Police say the girl was shot once in the left leg while getting off the train with a relative. The girl walked home and her mother drove her to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Comments