By CBS3 Staff
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after a van struck a deer on the Schuylkill in Montgomery County, Tuesday morning. The 2 a.m. crash shut down the eastbound lanes between Gulph Mills and the Blue Route for several hours.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where first responders removed a victim from a badly damaged vehicle.

Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Schuylkill reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

No further information has been released.

