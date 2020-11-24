UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after a van struck a deer on the Schuylkill in Montgomery County, Tuesday morning. The 2 a.m. crash shut down the eastbound lanes between Gulph Mills and the Blue Route for several hours.
#Breaking: One person is dead & all lanes of 76 East remain closed between Gulph Mills & the Blue Route after a van hit a deer. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MTxIH8OsaN
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) November 24, 2020
Chopper 3 was over the scene where first responders removed a victim from a badly damaged vehicle.
Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Schuylkill reopened shortly after 7 a.m.
Good news commuters! The accident which resulted in a fatality overnight on the Schuylkill EB near Gulph Mills is now CLEAR. All lanes are back open for travel. Drivers can still expect residual delays with a drive time of an hour from #KOP heading into the city. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qVBv1nUqBz
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 24, 2020
No further information has been released.
