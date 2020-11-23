PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stay-at-home advisory is now in place in Pennsylvania. The state will bar alcohol sales starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve in an effort to stop the surge.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary announced the new restrictions on Monday afternoon.

“Right now, as of today, we are in a very dangerous situation,” Wolf said.

It was a dire warning from the governor at this critical juncture of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll be stepping up orders put in place,” Wolf said.

Exponential growth in cases and hospitalizations in the commonwealth is leading to increased measures to stop the spread, including ordering bars, restaurants, and private catered events to end alcohol sales at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, only.

State officials are also issuing a stay-at-home advisory beginning today, urging Pennsylvanians to leave their homes unless it’s necessary. Masking orders, limited crowd gathering sizes and business capacity orders are being ramped up. Enforcement of these orders will now be put in place.

“Our collective responsibility continues to be to protect our communities, our health care workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19. That has not changed,” Levine said.

Bar owners are still processing the restrictions handed down. But Chuck Moran, with the state licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, says the orders did not come with all bad news.

In a statement, he said owners are grateful that the governor addressed business liability protection for those enforcing state-mandated mask rules. He also reinforced the need for immediate financial support from the state and federal government for bars and restaurants, saying, “The industry has sacrificed so much for the good of public health.”

