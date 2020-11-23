PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is facing a lot of questions about what happened in the team’s disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was Cleveland’s first win against the Eagles since 1994.

People are taking aim at Wentz and Pederson following the ugly 22-17 loss.

Wentz threw two interceptions and leads the NFL with 18 turnovers. He’s also first in sacks and at the bottom in completion percentage.

This all comes after the Eagles gave Wentz a $128 million contract extension in the offseason.

Many are wondering if Wentz should be benched but Pederson is sticking with his guy and trying to keep it all together.

“I just want to make sure that everybody understands that we’re all in on this. It’s like we’re pushing our chips to the middle of the table, so to speak, and everybody is in,” Pederson said. “I haven’t noticed anybody not being in and wouldn’t expect that”

Pederson says benching Wentz would be a message to the team that the season is over.

“We still have a lot to play for. We have a lot to fix. It’s not — in this city, the quarterback and the head coach, it’s all about the QB and the head coach. Everybody else can almost go by the wayside, I guess. So it’s almost like a two-man band,” Pederson said.

The first-place Eagles will host the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks next Monday night.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say

‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door

Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia