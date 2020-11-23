JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure is getting in the spirit of the season with a new drive-thru “Holiday in the Park” experience. Chopper 3 was over the amusement park Monday, where the setup continues.
There will be 12 immersive areas with more than 1 million dazzling lights. You’ll even be able to get a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The drive-thru experience opens on Nov. 30. Reservations are required.
For more information, click here.
