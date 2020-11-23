PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stores in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood are reopening following looting last month in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The Target store on Castor Avenue reopened Monday morning.
The store closed on Oct. 27 and had been boarded up. Looters broke into the back of the store and caused significant damage.
Wallace Jr. was shot 14 times and killed by police on Oct. 26 as police say he walked toward the officers while holding a knife and refused to drop it.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door
Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.