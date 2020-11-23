BREAKING:Pennsylvania Banning Alcohol Sales At Bars, Restaurants On Thanksgiving Eve In Effort To Stop COVID Surge
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager and a man have been rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood. Police say this happened just after 2:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Mayfair Street.

According to officials, a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the calf. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot six times throughout his body.

So far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

