WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Businesses and restaurants in Delaware are gearing up for a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions, set to begin at 8 a.m. Gov. John Carney is reducing indoor dining capacity to 30%.
Other indoor venues are being forced to lower their capacity to no more than 50 people.
Outdoor public gatherings are also being capped at 50 people.
Workers at Delta Restaurant in Wilmington are concerned about the new restrictions.
“One thing about here, we do a lot of takeout, so we’ll still be able to do takeout but we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Benjamin Ortiz of Delta Restaurant said. “I just hope for the best.”
Governor Carney says the test positivity rate, the number of new cases, and the number of hospitalizations are all up in Delaware.
