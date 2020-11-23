PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — “Joey Electric” and “Tony Meatballs” are among 15 alleged members and associates of the Philadelphia and South Jersey mafia indicted by a grand jury on racketeering, extortion, gambling and drug trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors allege the crime family sought to use its “reputation and influence to exercise control over criminal rackets, like bookmaking and loansharking, in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey, particularly Atlantic City.”
“The Philadelphia mob isn’t what it used to be, and thank God for that,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain in a statement. “But it is still a problem and is still allegedly committing serious federal crimes.”
But it is still a problem and is still allegedly committing serious federal crimes, which is why we at the Department of Justice are focused on stamping it out. We will not rest until the mob is nothing but a bad memory. https://t.co/Bcah0WUaYf
— US Attorney William M. McSwain (@USAttyMcSwain) November 23, 2020
Among those charged is Steven Mazzone, who court documents identified as the underboss of the La Cosa Nostra organization.
Ten of the defendants are accused of engaging in racketeering and collecting unlawful debts. The remaining five are accused of running an illegal gambling business, conspiring to make extortionate extensions of credit and conspiring to distribute controlled substances.
