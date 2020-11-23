PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gyms owners are sweating the new coronavirus restrictions that have them shut down in Philadelphia. They are joining forces to push back against the city.

With disinfectant at the ready and the weights stacked nicely, Crossfit Rittenhouse seems to be ready to welcome its members. That would be the case if gyms weren’t banned in Philadelphia, of course.

“Incredibly stressful,” said George Caroulis, the gym’s co-owner. “It’s been anxiety-driven for sure, and actually to the point where it’s almost unbelievable.”

He also owns Crossfit 2 Street in Pennsport, and after being forced to close for more than 100 days earlier this year, both gyms were buzzing with members, with all following strict new rules to keep them safe.

“We’ve spaced everybody out in the gym so they have more than six feet of space between them. We have kept equipment to one person for that hour or that session that they attend, and we make sure everything is wiped down and clean before the next group comes in,” Caroulis said.

Even so, all gyms in Philadelphia have been shut down as of Friday at 5 p.m. The city claims it’s a way to reduce the spread.

“We have better control over what’s happening than a lot of retail,” Gavin McKay said.

McKay isn’t buying it.

He’s the owner of Unite Fitness and the founder of the Philadelphia Fitness Collective, whose 30-plus gym owners want to show the powers that be the measures in place at most facilities have not spread COVID-19 at all.

“We have over 318,000 visits, and we only had 32 cases that were reported that came through our doors,” he said. “And zero transmitted. No staff got it, no one in those classes got it.”

So Tuesday, a socially-distanced protest workout is being held at City Hall and a meeting demanded with city leaders.

Both Caroulis and McKay hope it leads to the reopening of gyms in a safe way for the second time.

“Hear us out and also come out, and also make the effort to come out and view some of these protocols we’ve put in place,” Caroulis said.

“We’re taking the brunt as the Philadelphia fitness industry and it’s not going to be here if they don’t do something,” said. McKay.

The fitness coalition has also created a petition asking the city to consider health facilities and gyms to be basically essential health services.

Already more than 2.500 people have signed that petition.

