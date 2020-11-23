PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Frankford neighborhood is struggling to come to grips with another incident of senseless gun violence. This time, 12-year-old Sadeek Clark-Harrison was shot in the head and killed while answering a knock at the front door.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Monday evening as strangers have even stopped by to place flowers in Sadeek’s memory.

For this group of friends, one is no longer with them.

There’s no explaining why Sadeek was gunned down after answering a knock at the door at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Homicide sources tell CBS3 they have a few theories, but none they’re ready to publicly disclose.

Sadeek was killed by a single gunshot. The identity of the shooter remains a mystery, police sources have confirmed.

Sadeek’s mother, Lisa Clark, was consoled by friends feet from where her son was fatally shot. Those friends spoke about the terrible loss.

“He’s a sweet little 12-year-old, innocent. He’s 12 years old, he didn’t have nothing to do with this,” a friend said.

Sadeek’s younger sibling and grandmother were home at the time of the fatal shooting. His mother was out on a date, police sources confirm, at the time of the shooting.

Parents say innocence was shattered for their own children this weekend.

“I need to keep my kids in the house, stay away. It gives you anxiety and it’s sad that this is a quiet neighborhood. Black on black crime, the guns, the violence, it’s just too much,” family friend Asia Aziz said.

There have been no arrests in this case as police have been quiet about the investigation Monday.

