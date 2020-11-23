PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family is demanding action after their 12-year-old son was shot and killed while answering the front door in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The family says they plan to march to City Hall at 8 a.m. Monday. They say they’re going to demand police and city officials find whoever killed their son.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. The family identified the boy as Sadeek Clark-Harrison.

Police say he was in his house when someone came to the front door on the 5000 block of Ditman Street. The family says whoever was outside was screaming his name and when he came to the door, he was shot through the window. He was hit once in the head.

Medics performed CPR but he couldn’t be revived.

The boy was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting. His family remembered Sadeek as an athlete who was involved in his church and would help anyone who needed it.

“They dimmed the light when they took my son away from me,” mother Lisa Clark said. “Y’all dimmed my light. I have five children – four sons and one daughter. That was my baby son. He was great. He looked up to his big brothers he saw what they did so he knew what not to do.”

To make sure Sadeek’s death was not in vain, family members say they will demand elected officials do more to clean up their neighborhoods and to protect their kids.

No one has been arrested. Police say what’s making their search so difficult is that the shooter shot through the door and they don’t have a description to go off of.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say

‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door

Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia