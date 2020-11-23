CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington family is grieving after a woman was struck and killed by two vehicles over the weekend. It happened as they were crossing Naamans and Marsh Roads in Claymont over the weekend.

One of the drivers took off before police arrived.

Delaware State Police tell Eyewitness News that the vehicle they’re looking for is black with damage to the left front end and possibly a missing left mirror.

But that’s all troopers know about the vehicle right now.

Eyewitness News was at the scene shortly after troopers blocked off the intersection Saturday night.

Delaware State Police say a 40-year-old Wilmington woman was walking across Naamans Road when a driver struck her, throwing her into the left turn lane. Police say the driver drove away before a second driver also hit her.

Troopers say the second driver stopped and called 911 but the woman didn’t make it.

On Monday, state police are still investigating and wouldn’t say if speed was a factor in the hit-and-run. But people who live and work nearby say this intersection is notorious for drivers traveling above the 50 mph speed limit.

“People do speed on this road a lot,” Madison Phillips said.

Police also didn’t make it clear if the woman who was killed was in the crosswalk. But from above, Chopper 3 also shows the challenges trying to cross this busy five-lane intersection. Some people try to avoid crossing the road altogether.

“It’s scary because you don’t know if you’re going to get hit,” said Amanda Moore of Claymont.

“But you also gotta make sure that you’re being cautious and looking both ways. Because people could not be looking,” Ramir Strothers said.

State police are urging anyone with information to call them.

