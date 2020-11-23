Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, Nick’s Roast Beef in Northeast Philadelphia hosted a rally opposing the indoor dining restrictions that went into effect Friday. It was organized by the group Philadelphia Restaurant Owners Against Lockdown.
Last week the group filed a lawsuit against the city.
They allege the restrictions discriminate against restaurant owners because similar businesses are allowed to stay open.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door
Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.