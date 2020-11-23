WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Businesses and restaurants in Delaware are gearing up for a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions, set to begin at 8 a.m. Gov. John Carney is reducing indoor dining capacity to 30%.
Other indoor venues are being forced to lower their capacity to no more than 50 people. Outdoor public gatherings are also being capped at 50 people.
The full list of restrictions include:
- Indoor gatherings in homes must be capped at no more than 10 people.
- Indoor gatherings outside of homes must be limited to 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, up to a cap of 50 people. This includes all events, such as weddings, funerals, services in houses of worship, performances, political gatherings, and events in public spaces including fire halls.
- Outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people. Up to 250 may be allowed with a plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
- Restaurants must operate at no more than 30 percent of fire capacity indoors, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.
- Delaware youth sports organizations, teams and venues prohibited from hosting or participating in tournaments with out-of-state teams, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The order includes a provision prohibiting Delaware teams from traveling across states lines for tournaments.
Workers at Delta Restaurant in Wilmington are concerned about the new restrictions.
“One thing about here, we do a lot of takeout, so we’ll still be able to do takeout but we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Benjamin Ortiz of Delta Restaurant said. “I just hope for the best.”
Governor Carney says the test positivity rate, the number of new cases, and the number of hospitalizations are all up in Delaware.
