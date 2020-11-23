WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Brandywine Diner in Wilmington opened a day before Gov. John Carney announced new COVID-19 restrictions. Now, the diner can only have 71 people in the restaurant.
That includes 50 to 60 staffers.
The owner considered moving the opening back, but the restaurant needed to start bringing in revenue to cover construction costs.
“It’s been very difficult. The first week wasn’t so bad at 65%. Now, they’ve brought us down to 30%. As you can see people are not coming out,” said Brandywine Diner manager Lucianne Ford.
On this day, the manager said she had eight tables occupied, and seven servers.
She said it’s difficult for servers to earn money through tips.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door
Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.