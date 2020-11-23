MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – All K through 12 schools in Montgomery County begin full virtual learning on Monday. The county’s Board of Health ordered schools to suspend in-person learning for two weeks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
A parent group filed a lawsuit to reverse the order, but a judge sided with the county.
The board of health says the motion is intended its protect students and staff from further spread of COVID-19 given rising rates throughout the county.
“This order is a tool for mitigation based on what we are seeing in the data, based on an increase in numbers,” Michelle Masters with the Montgomery County Board of Health said.
The board will meet again on Dec. 2 to consider if that needs to be extended.
But officials say there are no plans right now to order schools to stay closed longer than two weeks.
