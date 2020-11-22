CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting left one man dead in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night. It happened on the 2500 block of South Alden Street around 8:50 p.m.

Police say a man approximately 20 years old was shot once in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and is in stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Comments