PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting left one man dead in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night. It happened on the 2500 block of South Alden Street around 8:50 p.m.
Police say a man approximately 20 years old was shot once in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 25-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and is in stable condition.
A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Carson Wentz, Eagles Struggle Again In Lifeless Loss To Browns
Philadelphia Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Gunman Shoots Through Door Of East Frankford Home
Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification
You must log in to post a comment.