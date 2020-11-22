Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a convenience store owner was shot in the head as he was closing his business for the night. It happened on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia just after 10 p.m.
Police say the 50-year-old man was shot once in the head and is currently in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
