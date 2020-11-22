CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Trenton News

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A shooting left four people injured in Trenton Sunday night, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. It happened in the area of Stuyvesant and Hoffman Avenues around 6:30 p.m.

Credit: CBS3

According to the spokesperson, four people were shot and suffered non-fatal injuries. There is no word at this time on the ages or identities of the victims.

There is no word on any arrests or a motive in the shooting.

