PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be another mild afternoon across the Delaware Valley on Sunday. Most of the region saw temperatures soar into the 60s on Saturday — Southern Delaware even reached the 70 degrees.

There will be a bit of a hit in the temperature department Sunday as some cold air gets moved into the region, but overall it will still be seasonable if not slightly above normal.

While rain showers later today and tonight will be the story early on, temps will take a tumble (briefly) behind the cold front Mon/Tue. Expect highs Mon to occur in the AM before dipping as the day progresses @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WSdZJY0DXM — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 22, 2020

A warm front will slowly be lifting through the area in the morning and it could touch off some light and spotty showers in the Poconos.

Right now, temperature should remain warm enough that all precipitation remains rain, but if we dip just enough to below the freezing mark we could see a chance for freezing rain to develop early in the day.

Either way temperatures will eventually warm well above the freezing mark in the Poconos and across the whole area.

Highs today, while slightly cooler than Saturday will be seasonable, if not a bit above normal in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

After the morning front clears to the north, moisture will stream into the area and drizzle will be possible most of the day.

While likely not amounting to much, there is some drizzle across parts of the Poconos. With temps sitting right near 32° it wouldn't be hard for some frozen precip to form, likely freezing drizzle. Stay alert if you are going to be driving this morning @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MeSfkLoVxf — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 22, 2020

It will not be overly heavy, just an annoyance more than anything else.

The bulk of the rain will develop through the night as a cold front approaches the region from the west.

Temperatures tonight will generally hold steady in the mid 50s as the showers move through.

Rain amounts look to stay pretty low at this time.

The showers will likely persist into Monday morning, before clearing out heading toward lunchtime.

Skies will then slowly clear in the afternoon, with at least a few breaks for sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures Monday will work in a backward trend. The highest temperatures will be in the morning before the cold front sweeps through.

The region should be in the upper 50s early, only before falling to the lower 50s or even 40s in the afternoon and the evening.

A Canadian high will then take control on Tuesday, leading to sunshine but a dose of colder weather as well — with highs only in the 40s on Tuesday.

We quickly return to a warmer pattern by Wednesday with another warm front working through.

Expect more clouds and highs to jump back to the mid 50s before rain showers develop overnight.

This leads to Thanksgiving. The pattern is a bit unsettled for Thursday so for the time being will call it a mostly cloudy day with chances for rain showers.

Hopefully, there will be more model agreement throughout the week on the precipitation chances.

Either way, Thursday will be mild and highs on Thanksgiving will hover in the mid 60s.

Black Friday will stay dry and warm before another shower chance returns to forecast for the start of the weekend.

