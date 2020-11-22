CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Local, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce and Kayla Harper have something new to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — a baby girl. The Phillies’ slugger announced the birth of Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper on Twitter Sunday.

Bryce Harper announced they were expecting in June, posting on Instagram with the caption “Girl dad.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Krew Aron, into the world on Aug. 22, 2019.

Congratulations to the Harper family!

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Carson Wentz, Eagles Struggle Again In Lifeless Loss To Browns

Philadelphia Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Gunman Shoots Through Door Of East Frankford Home

Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification

Comments