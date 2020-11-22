PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce and Kayla Harper have something new to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — a baby girl. The Phillies’ slugger announced the birth of Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper on Twitter Sunday.
⚡️🤍Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper🤍⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3yopdpM01I
— Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) November 22, 2020
Bryce Harper announced they were expecting in June, posting on Instagram with the caption “Girl dad.”
The couple welcomed their first child, Krew Aron, into the world on Aug. 22, 2019.
Congratulations to the Harper family!
