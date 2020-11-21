Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opened up Saturday at Dilworth Park. Adjacent to the city’s Christmas Village, the market features artisans and entrepreneurs exclusively from the greater Philadelphia area.
The items on sale — including décor, fashion, and jewelry — make great gifts and support local businesses.
The market is open every day until Jan. 1.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philly Restaurants Owners’ Lawyer Says Restrictions May Infringe On Constitutional Rights
Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Veto Bills On Carrying, Selling Guns Amid Disasters
You must log in to post a comment.