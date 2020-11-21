TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey but dropped around the country as a whole amid decreasing demand and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, up two cents from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.11, down two cents from the previous week.
Analysts expect demand to decrease in the coming weeks with many states seeing rising COVID-19 cases and officials warning against holiday travel.
