CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Fire, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is recovering after an overnight fire in Bella Vista. Firefighters rushed to the 800 block of South Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A 38-year-old woman is in stable condition after medics treated her for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

When New COVID-19 Restrictions Go Into Effect In Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware

COVID In Pennsylvania: New Mask Mandate, Travel Restrictions Now In Effect

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Veto Bills On Carrying, Selling Guns Amid Disasters

Comments