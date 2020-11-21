Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is recovering after an overnight fire in Bella Vista. Firefighters rushed to the 800 block of South Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
A 38-year-old woman is in stable condition after medics treated her for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
