PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in the hand in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on C Street, near West Indiana Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.
So far, no word on what may have led to that shooting.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
