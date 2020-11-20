CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in the hand in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on C Street, near West Indiana Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.

So far, no word on what may have led to that shooting.

No arrests have been made.

