CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — An annual holiday tradition is back at Wawa. They took the wraps off some new holiday beers for the third straight year.
It’s a collaboration with 2SP Brewing and all three brews feature Wawa coffee.
For now, they’re only available at the Wawas in Chadds Ford and Middletown, along with the brewery in Aston.
Then the beers will hit distributors across the region next Monday.
