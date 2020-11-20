PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are adding an eight-time All-Star onto the roster. Center Dwight Howard has signed a one-year deal with the Sixers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports the one-year deal is for $2.6 million.

Howard, coming off a championship season with the Los Angeles Lakers, will back up Joel Embiid.

This is the second time Daryl Morey has signed Howard, the first coming in 2013 when he brought the center onboard with the Houston Rockets.

The Howard signing was a bit of surprise as rumors swirled that the organization was looking at former Sixer Nerlens Noel to fill the backup center role. Howard also tweeted earlier Friday he was staying with the Lakers but deleted the post.

Howard, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, will turn 35 in December. He’s averaged nearly 17 points and 12 rebounds a game during his career.

This is the latest move Morey has made since he’s taken over as president of basketball operations. He’s shipped out Al Horford and Josh Richardson and brought in badly-needed shooters in Danny Green and Seth Curry. The Sixers also drafted highly-regarded Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st overall pick during Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

