PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over Sayre Health Center in West Philadelphia on Friday. There was a long line of people waiting in line to receive COVID-19 tests.
Eyewitness News spoke with one person by Zoom about the experience.
“I was here for an hour-and-a-half, from the point that I started in line and whether or not you registered at Sayre, it doesn’t matter, you have to stand in the same line. It’s not like if you register it’s a line cut,” Luke Butler said.
Butler hopes to get his results back in about three to five business days.
