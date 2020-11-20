PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County man is attempting to climb Mount Everest right here in Philadelphia — on the iconic Rocky steps. It’s all for a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts.
Mark Gibson, of Perkasie, is raising money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a charity CBS3 works closely with to raise money to end childhood cancer.
Gibson says running the steps 880 times will be the equivalent of climbing up, then down, Mount Everest.
He expects the feat will take him 24 hours.
Click here if you want to donate to Gibson’s “Everest Endeavor.”
