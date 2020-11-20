WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Huge flames broke out at a barn in Montgomery County, Friday morning. The fire broke out near Butler Pike and Norristown Road in Fort Washington, just before 6 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Eyewitness News has learned the property is owned by Karamoor Estate Vineyard and Winery. The barn itself appears to be very old and was under construction.
According to the company’s website, it was going to be a wine tasting room.
