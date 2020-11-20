PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School are staging a walkout Friday. The girls are protesting the announcement that their school in Center City will close at the end of the school year.
After walking out at 10 a.m., the students will walk across the Parkway, to the archdiocese headquarters and hold a protest.
Hallahan was the first all-girls Catholic diocesan high school in the United States.
The school opened in 1911.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Restrictions Are Temporary, But Death Is Permanent’: Philly’s COVID Cases Surge As New Restrictions Set To Take Effect
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says State Will Continue To Allow Individual School Districts Decide What’s Best
Pennsylvania Republicans OK Election Study Despite House Democrats’ Opposition
You must log in to post a comment.