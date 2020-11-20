PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owners of the popular Grey Lodge Pub in Northeast Philadelphia say they’re closing for good. The pub says the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions was their “final blow.”
In a statement on Facebook, Mike Scotese thanked his guests and his staff for all of the great years.
The pub in Mayfair is one of Philadelphia’s oldest craft beer bars.
Esquire Magazine named it one of the “Top 50 bars” in America.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Restrictions Are Temporary, But Death Is Permanent’: Philly’s COVID Cases Surge As New Restrictions Set To Take Effect
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says State Will Continue To Allow Individual School Districts Decide What’s Best
Pennsylvania Republicans OK Election Study Despite House Democrats’ Opposition
You must log in to post a comment.